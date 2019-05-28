MACON, Ga. — For nearly three years, Macon has been looking in from the outside as Warner Robins gets to enjoy food at Central Georgia’s only Chicken Salad Chick location.

But…that could soon change.

A proposal before the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board on Tuesday seeks to develop a two-unit space at 1676 Bass Road that would be occupied by two restaurants.

According to documents filed by applicant Ray Fordham & Company, one of those two units would be occupied by a 3,138-square foot Chicken Salad Chick.

Tuesday’s Planning and Zoning meeting will be held at the MPBZ Conference Room at Terminal Station in downtown Macon at 1:30 p.m.

Author's note: Video in this story is from the opening of the Warner Robins location in 2016.

