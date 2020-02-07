The company says this is a great way to celebrate National Ice Cream Month!

Blue Bell says its fan favorite Milk & Cookies Ice Cream has returned to stores, just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

"Milk & Cookies is a delicious vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies," the company stated in a press release Thursday.

“We are excited to bring Milk & Cookies back this year, and during National Ice Cream Month,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “The flavor has not been available in stores for several years. Returning flavors are as exciting as a new flavor because so many of our fans contact us every day with requests asking to bring back their favorite.”

Blue Bell notes the packaging looks a little different this time around, but the recipe is the same.

“The new carton features an illustration of milk and cookies,” Lawhorn added. “One side has the name with cookie images in place of the ‘O’. Flip the carton around and the name is an illustration of a glass of milk and two cookies. It’s a fun flavor so why not have a little fun with the carton, too?”