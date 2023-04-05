He started as a team member while at UGA. Now he's opening a Chick-fil-A in Brookhaven next week

After living in the Brookhaven community for over 20 years, Jerry Goebeler is opening another location off Peachtree Road.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A Chick-fil-A team member turned store owner is opening his second location next week in Brookhaven, according to the Atlanta-based fast-food company.

After living in the Brookhaven community for more than 20 years, Jerry Goebeler is opening another location at 4046 Peachtree Road, near the intersection of Brookhaven Drive NE and Peachtree Street NE. It is set to open April 13.

“My goal as an Operator of two Chick-fil-A restaurants is for every guest to receive quality service, and Chick-fil-A Brookhaven provides another opportunity to create a positive influence with all who come in contact with our restaurants,” Goebeler said.

Goebeler started his Chick-fil-A journey during his senior year in college at the University of Georgia, where he worked as a team member in 1996. That opportunity led to him becoming a store operator at Chick-fil-A Chastain Square.

“I am excited to open a restaurant in my community and to show care for our customers who live, work and commute in the area,” Goebeler said.

The Brookhaven location also plans to join Chick-fil-A Shared Table®, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. It also said it is giving 100 local heroes in the Brookhaven area free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

In addition to those local efforts, Chick-fil-A Inc. said it is donating $25,000 to Feeding America, which "will be distributed to partners in the greater Atlanta area to aid in the fight against hunger."