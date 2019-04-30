A burger restaurant held a grand opening in Bonaire on Tuesday.

This location of BurgerIM is a veteran-owned business that serves customizable burgers. To celebrate Tuesday's grand opening, BurgerIM will have seven drawings throughout the day. Five for $20.00, two for $50.00, and one for $100.00.

The restaurant is also offering free t-shirts, towels, and other giveaways and promotions until 8:00 p.m.

Owner Jennifer Belcher retired from the Air Force at Robins AFB and offers 50% off to all first-responders who visit the restaurant while they are on-duty.

In addition, starting May 1, all teachers will receive 10 % of their orders.

BurgerIM is located at 520 GA Hwy 247 S Ste 801-901 in Bonaire in the Publix shopping center.

