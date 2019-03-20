Here's a recipe for a delicious low-carb dinner that's inexpensive and packed with nutrients. Yum!

Warm Spinach Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette and a Fried Egg

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 bunch spinach, washed very well

3 scallions, sliced

½ pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

¼ lb. bacon, chopped

2 eggs

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tbsp. sugar

1 ripe avocado, cubed

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, add the spinach, scallions and tomatoes and set aside.

In a saute pan over medium heat, add the olive oil and fry the bacon until it is crispy. Remove from the pan with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel-lined plate.

While the bacon grease is still hot, fry the eggs over-easy. Once the eggs have cooked, remove them from the pan and set on the plate with the bacon.

To the leftover bacon grease in the pan, add the sugar and red wine vinegar. Vigorously whisk until the sugar has dissolved and all the little bits from the bottom of the pan have been scraped up. Pour this mixture over the salad greens, season with salt and pepper and toss to wilt.

Divide onto two plates and garnish with the crispy bacon, avocado and fried egg. This dish is great as breakfast, lunch or dinner!

