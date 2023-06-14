'It's authentic food': 3rd & Cherry opens in downtown Macon

They are known for their steak and seafood options with a Caribbean twist!

MACON, Ga. — A new restaurant has opened in downtown Macon!

3rd & Cherry opened on June 1, and have been serving up delicious dishes since then.

They are known for their steak and seafood options, like their "Shrimp Edison" dish, their 'Ultimate porkchop' and their Caribbean Shrimp Mofongo, which is a staff favorite.

Owner Eddy Lopez's family is from Puerto Rico, so while the menu focuses a lot on traditional steak and seafood, there are several authentic Caribbean options for you to choose from.

Lopez takes pride in every dish on his menu and makes sure that they are served perfectly, down to the garnish.

He has a lot of passion for his business, and it shines through when he takes care of his customers.

Front of house manager Tiffany Fernandez helps Lopez run things, and she says they welcome everyone in to give their menu a try.

"I would definitely say it's authentic food, it's definitely very delicious, and it's not like what we have already in the area. So, I would definitely invite everybody to come see us and try some authentic Caribbean food," she said.

No matter your taste buds, the menu has something for you. From their appetizers to entrees, everything is presented to perfection.

So, if you're in the mood to try some fine dining, you can find 3rd and Cherry at 379 3rd Street in downtown.