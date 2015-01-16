We asked and you answered: Here's some of the best places to get fried chicken in Central Georgia

We asked the community to list some of their favorite chicken spots in a post to Facebook, and everyone had a lot to say!

MACON, Ga. — Who has the best fried chicken in Central Georgia?

We took some of the most popular responses and turned them into a list of some of the best places to get some crispy goodness.

(List is in no particular order)

1. Skipper John's in Perry

This place had by far the most community votes, and it seems to be very popular among locals. On their website, they say they are an "Old-school, no-nonsense resource for order-at-the-counter fried chicken & seafood."

They offer chicken and seafood lunch combos and meal deals, all for reasonable prices. They cook every meal to order, and mostly operate as a takeout restaurant.

Skipper John's is located at 1210 Macon Road in Perry, and is open from 11 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday.

2. Mrs. Betty's Fried Chicken Restaurant LLC. in Butler

Mrs. Betty's was another fan favorite, and they serve up a variety of chicken cooked different ways.

They have fried chicken, chicken wings, chicken fingers, and more. They also serve hotdogs, hamburgers, and lots of side dishes to pair with your food.

Mrs. Betty's is located at 12 W Main Street in Butler, and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Saturday.

3. Bear's Den in Macon

Any Maconite or Mercer student has no doubt heard of the Bear's Den, or been there for some delicious soul food.

They were also a big name on the list of votes, and lots of folks go there to get plates for lunch or dinner.

They have a rotating menu of different soul food options for each day, and you can also choose from a variety of dessert items and drink options with your food.

Bear's Den is located at 1191 Oglethorpe Street in Macon.

They are open for dine-in Monday - Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you can get take out Monday- Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4. H&H in Macon

Another place known for their tasty soul food is Macon staple, H&H. Founded in 1959, it is one of the most popular breakfast/brunch places in the city, and offers a good selection of fresh cooked meals.

They have an amazing plate of chicken and waffles, along with loaded biscuits, and of course, fried chicken.

H&H is located at 807 Forsyth Street in Macon, and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday - Friday and 9 a.m. to 3p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

5. Food World Grocery Store in East Dublin

While not a restaurant but a grocery market, several people said that Food World was the place to go if you wanted good chicken.

They have lots of deli options, and occasionally have specials for certain items.

Food World is located at 613 Central Drive, in East Dublin. They are open every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

6. Nanny's Café in Kite

A lot of people were commenting about Nanny's Café in Kite, Georgia. Their page says they are a "family style café with a lunch cafeteria style buffet." Pictures of fresh fried chicken are all over their Facebook page, and you can get in in small or large orders (as long as you plan ahead and give plenty of notice).

They also have seafood options and lots of soul food options, along with a large variety of sides to choose from and a few desserts.

Nanny's is located at 1101 Railroad Street in Kite. They are open Wednesday - Friday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.