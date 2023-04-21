'The best burger in town': Bollywood tacos has Spanish burger for Milledgeville burger week

The burger is made with 3 flavors: Indian, Greek, and Mexican. They all meld into a truly delicious dish.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville burger week rolls on!

One restaurant in downtown has a burger packed with flavor, served with a Mexican twist!

Bollywood Tacos is serving up their "Bolly Spanish Burger," made up of a ground beef patty topped with Pico de Gallo, guacamole, chorizo, bacon, and queso.

The burger is made with 3 different flavors - Indian, Greek, and Mexican.

Amit Kumar, who is a chef and manager of the place, says this is what makes the burger unique.

"We made the burger with 3 different spices: Indian, Greek, and Mexican. We have 3 different types of flavors in one burger. So it is definitely going to be a little different," he said.

It's $9, and is served with a side of chips and salsa.

You can also check out Bollywood's daily drink specials, and if you aren't feeling a burger - their taco menu has several options.

Kumar said he recommends the buffalo chicken taco, and also says their shawarma tacos and 'Bollykicks' tacos are menu staples, and no one else could offer them.

He says if you just give them a try, you will be satisfied.

"Yes. We have the best burger right now in the town. Give us a try one time at least, and you guys will be never disappointed over here."

If you want to try the Bolly Spanish Burger, you can find the restaurant at 107 West Hancock Street in Milledgeville.

Bollywood Tacos is open Monday- Sunday 11:00 am- 10:00 pm.