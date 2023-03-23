Pretty in pink: Cherry Blossom food specials around Macon

Local restaurants are getting in the spirit of Cherry Blossom, and have several pink specials for folks to try during the festival.

MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom festival is in full swing, and many local restaurants are joining in on the fun by offering pink food specials!

13WMAZ has put together a list of just a few that are being offered.

1. The Brick Macon

The Brick is offering a pink pizza for Cherry Blossom season, along with a pink drink named "Okinawa's Blossom." The pizza is only offered in a Large size, and is by request!

2. Parish on Cherry Street

If you want a snack to eat on the go, don't miss your chance to stop by Parish on Cherry this weekend! They have streetside beignets for you to grab a bite while enjoying your walk downtown. They also have drink specials for Cherry Blossom, including the "Pink Poodle."

3. Z Beans Coffee

Both the downtown and Mercer Village locations of Z Beans are offering special drinks for Cherry Blossom. They also have their famous "Blossom Blend" ground coffee if you want to snag a bag with your drink. Z Beans partners with United in Pink, a local non-profit that is dedicated to providing support to families after a breast cancer diagnosis. A percentage of all their Cherry Blossom themed drinks at the downtown location goes toward the foundation.

4. The Rookery

For folks who have a sweet tooth, The Rookery has you covered. They are offering a beautiful Cherry Blossom Cheesecake, made with Cherry buttercream and topped with a pink blossom wafer.

5. Loom at Hotel Forty Five

Through March 26, Loom is offering a decadent 3 course Cherry Blossom themed dinner. According to their website, It is complete with a mixed greens salad with a Cherry Blossom Vinaigrette, a filet over roasted garlic mashed potatoes and rainbow carrots topped with a pink peppercorn sauce, and a Cherry Lime Cheesecake. The dinner comes with a glass of wine, and costs $70 per person. You can also grab brunch at the restaurant, where they offer pink pancakes with whipped cream.

6. H&H Soul Food

For the season of Cherry Blossom, Macon's most popular brunch spot is offering the cherry bourbon bacon jam fried chicken biscuit and cherry cream cheese pancakes. They will be available at the restaurant for the month of March.

7. The Burrow Nutrition

The Burrow is offering a few drink specials for Cherry Blossom, including the "Pink Poodle" loaded tea, and the "Cherry Blossom" protein shake. They also have updated hours for the festival, which are listed in the post linked here.

If you want to find even more eateries that offer Cherry Blossom specials, you can download the Pink Provisions app on your phone!

This year, the Cherry Blossom Festival is introducing the "Pink Provisions Trail" that helps visitors easily locate restaurants and their specials.

You can also participate in "Drink the Pink" and vote for the people's choice award for the best Pink Drink.

So, if you visit any of these places, be sure to leave them feedback in the app!