Community and classic cocktails on the menu at Still Life Bar in Warner Robins

Their menu will offer 26 classic cocktails

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Still Life Cocktail Bar wants to create a place for customers to live in the moment.

Paul Shanrock and Carmen Antonio are a mother and son duo who are opening the bar at 145 Commercial Circle in Warner Robins

The pair named the bar after the art form of still life paintings.

"I love really living in the moment and celebrating great moments in time, so it kind of harkens back to that where, you know, life moves fast these days, if you get to sit down and enjoy great moments with great people -- that's a beautiful thing," Shanrock said.

Antonio said she was inspired by her family doughnut shop where she grew up in California.

"It was a community spot where a lot of people hung out and I just kind of wanted to capture that here," she said.

Shanrock owns a restaurant and bar and Seattle, Washington. He has over 10 years of experience in the restaurant business and wants to bring something special to Central Georgia.

"I think the things we're going to do here is going to be local produce to middle Georgia. I think there's going to be a lot of unique and really fun things that we can't do in Seattle," Shanrock said.

The bar will not be serving any food but they will be offering 26 different classic cocktails like gin fizzes, negronis and last words and many more.

Shanrock says that their bartenders are well trained and that if you want a bespoke cocktail, they will not hesitate to make it for you.

"I feel like going around there's not a lot of opportunity to get a great martini, a great Sazerac, a great aviation, cocktails that have been around 100-plus years...We're going to make everything with a lot of love, and a lot of attention and a lot of accuracy," he said.

Antonio and Shanrock are also going to be experimenting with different cocktails through their barrel aging program and with different infusions such as a house-infused blueberry vodka.

They are also planning to be in touch with the local artist community by featuring a new artist in the bar every month.

"We could talk about cocktails all day, but at the end of the day, what we're looking to do is become a community hub. Like my mom's doughnut shop 30 years ago, we're trying to be a welcoming safe space for people," Shanrock said.