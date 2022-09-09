Daiquiris & More opens new location on MLK Boulevard in downtown Macon

The new building has held a lot of great history, and owner Jeremy Jackson wants to honor that.

MACON, Ga. —

Daiquiris and More has a new location in downtown Macon with more space but the same amount of good times.

The business started out on 378 Second Street in 2019.

“Our goal was just to continue to grow into something bigger, something that the Macon community would love and enjoy and that’s where we are today, here at 408 MLK,” Owner Jeremy Jackson said.

The bar has a new location in what used to house the Tic Toc Room. The building has held a lot of great history, and Jackson says they want to honor that.

“It actually put a lot of pressure on us because it’s some big shoes to fill but at the same time we knew the space was for everybody, that was the original intent when Anne had it back in the day. And that’s what we want to do also, make it a space that’s comfortable for everybody,” Jackson said.

Now, with a new space and full kitchen, they can offer customers food from Levi's Grill in Warner Robins.

Jackson says one item that customers love is the Henny Wings covered in the chef’s special sauce. But let’s not forget about the drinks; Jackson says a bar favorite for drinks is the Georgia Peach.

There are six specialty daquiris on the menu and a host of other drinks for customers to try when they visit.

The bar also offers hookah with six different premium flavors and several other regular flavors so there is something for everyone.

The grand opening of their new location was last week, and Jackson says it was a hit.

“It was amazing. It was a couple of challenges that we dealt with just with the crowd but everybody loved it. Our staff really pulled through and pulled through for everybody. It was a great time,” he said.

Jackson says that Daiquiris and More is just a new place to hang out in downtown Macon and they are glad to be on a new side of the area in addition to their one on Second Street.

“Daiquiris and More brings to downtown Macon another safe environment for folks to come and actually enjoy themselves and relax. It's been a trying few years for everyone, everyone's looking for a place to be comfortable, safe and relax and that's just what we want to do,” he said.

He says to make sure to keep up with what they are doing next, which could include more live entertainment and events as they work on opening up the other floors in the building.

Daiquiris and More’s new location is on 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They are open on Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. until midnight and on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.

You can check them out on their Facebook Page.