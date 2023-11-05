'The best food for the best price': Doggie Dogs serves up meals for Macon community

Known for their $1 hot dogs, the restaurant offers affordable and delicious meals for everyone.

MACON, Ga. — Hot diggity dog!

A new business in Macon is the home of $1 hot dogs.

Doggie Dogs is located on Pio Nono Avenue, and serves up affordable and delicious meals for everyone.

They have classic hot dogs, corn dogs, nachos, BBQ sandwiches, pork chop plates, and several other options.

Owner and CEO Antonio Walker says their $5 combo meals and chili dogs have been a big hit with customers, along with their sides and sweet treats.

Walker is very passionate about his business and wants his customers, and their wallets, to be happy.

"My goal and my passion is to serve delicious food at a reasonable price, and have customers that are happy," he said.

Walker cares very much about serving up the best quality combos to his customers.

He said he got his start working for Uber Eats and Doordash, but he always aspired to run his own restaurant.

"I always had that entrepreneur spirit, and I just was wanting more in life. I was praying and asking God to lead me, and this is where he led me to," he said.

If you want to try a hot dog or meal combos yourself, you can visit Walker at Doggie Dogs at 880 Pio Nono Avenue, Suite 800, in Macon.

It can be hard to see, so be sure to look for the side of the building painted like a doghouse with a bright red door, or the flag out front that says 'hot dogs.'

You can also order from Doggie Dogs on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub if you don't want to leave home.

They are open everyday of the week, into the a.m.'s of the night if you are craving a midnight snack.