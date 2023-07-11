Cheesesteak, jerk chicken and more: Second annual French Fry Fight offers up unique fry dishes

20 different vendors will face off to see who will win the coveted Super Spud trophy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Editors Note: The video in this story is from last years coverage of the French Fry Fight.

In honor of National French Fry Day on July 13, some downtown Macon restaurants will celebrate by battling it out to see who has the best-tasting fries.

“The French Fry Fight helps bring people together, creating memories and a sense of community,” Felicia Howard, chair of the Main Street Events Committee and owner of Felicia’s Cake Factory, said in a press release.

Newtown Macon, the event’s organizer, said The French Fry Fight allows restaurants to transform current dishes on their menu into a one-time entrée offer.

Cashman’s Pub won the first title last year for their Birria Fries.

They are competing again this year, along with other restaurants including:

• Baldino’s: If you're a fan of the cheesesteak's from Baldinos on Cherry Street, their cheesesteak fries may be for you.

• Bearfoot Tavern: On Second Street, Bearfoot Tavern is offering Bearfoot Loaded Fries. This includes marinated ground beef, beer cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, diced jalapeños and sour cream. It's like nachos but on top of fries!

• Biddy’s: Over at Biddy's on First Street, they're adding Maui Wowi Fries to their menu. These include grilled jerk chicken, banana peppers, pineapple chunks, bacon and a ranch drizzle served on top of their fries.

• Churchill’s on Cherry: Churchill’s is serving up Surf and Turf Fries, which include shredded lamb, shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, diced jalapeños and topped off with cognac cheese sauce. You can find them, of course, on Cherry Street.

• Fall Line Brewing, Co: On Plum Street, Fall Line Brewing is dishing out a Fully Loaded Fry Basket. This includes sliced brisket, swiss cheese, diced tomatoes, roasted onions, chopped jalapeno pickles, bbq sauce and their house made tiger sauce.

• Felicia’s Cake Factory: Taking a creative approach to the classic potato dish, Felicia's Cake Factory on Third Street is serving Sugar Cookie Fries topped with red frosting, or ketchup!

• H&H: Over at Forsyth Street, H&H Soul Food is serving up potato wedges topped with braised oxtail and gravy. H&H is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails: On the corner of Second and Poplar Street, Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails is serving up Asian Street Fries. These fries are coated in Kinjo's soy-sambal, sweet and spicy sauce with kimchi and wasabi aioli.

• La Bella Morelia: On Mulberry Street, La Bella Morelia is adding a Mexican flair to the French Fry Fight with their Peurco Fries. Their Peurco Fries -- or pig fries -- include carnitas, bacon, chorizo, grilled onions, oaxaca cheese and jalapenos. They also come with a side of salsa verde.

•Loom at Hotel Forty-Five: You can try Loom's take on a Canadian classic and try some of their some Poutine French Fries. These include braised short rib poutine with a red wine demi and fresh shaved Parmesan. You can find them on Cotton Avenue.

• Macon Water Ice: At the intersection of Cherry Street and Third Street, Macon Water Ice is serving up some Chopped Cheese Fry. This reinvention of the famous New York sandwich includes chopped beef, cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup and Macon Water Ice's special sauce on top of a bed of their season fries.

• Oliver’s Corner Bistro: On Second Street and Poplar Street, Oliver's Corner Bistro will serve fries with steak, au poivre, mushrooms and scallions.

• Parish: Parish on Cherry Street, will roll out its Swamp Fries. The signature fries will include cheese, andouille sausage, crawfish, sautéed onions, bacon, tomatoes and green onion drizzled with house-made remoulade. Dessert will also be served. Another option is the Macon Bacon dessert fries, its funnel cake fries topped with their signature Macon Bacon secret sauce.

• Pearl Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails: Over on First Street, Pearl Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails will serve their Crab Rangoon Duck Fat Fries. The duck fat fries are loaded down with Pearl's house-made lump crab rangoon dip, a sweet chili sauce and green onions.

• Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen: On Third Street, Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen is serving Breakfast Fries. It’s a platter of waffle fries topped with sausage gravy, country-fried brisket, sunny side-up egg and piedmont glitter.

• Ocmulgee Brewpub: Ocmulgee Brewpub on 2nd Street is dishing out some Philly Cheesesteak Fries. These fries are topped with shredded beef, melted cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers.

• Rookery: The Rookery on Cherry Street will bring out a smoked brisket and Mexican street corn fry that’s topped with a green tomato salsa verde.

• VIBEZ: Over on Cherry Street, VIBEZ is serving buffalo chicken fries. Their signature curly fries are topped with fried chicken and tossed in buffalo sauce, crispy bacon bits, jalapeño cheese sauce and ranch drizzle.

• Satterfield’s: Satterfield’s on New Street will serve Fried Pickle French Fries. That’s cut with house-made pickles and cornmeal that’s battered and fried. The pickle fries are served with its house-made chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Folks can go to each participating restaurant and try their fry special, then vote on their favorite dish.

The restaurant with the most votes will take home the coveted Super Spud trophy and bragging rights.