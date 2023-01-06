'Summer Sips': Downtown Milledgeville restaurants serving drink specials

Lots of local bars and eateries are offering off menu cocktails and drink specials for $10 or less from June - August.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The temperature is warming up and that means it's summer time in Central Georgia!

The City of Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street have coordinated to organize a way to help residents cool off from the summer heat.

Their "Summer Sips" event is beginning and they say you can "Tropic like it's Hot" all through June, July, and August.

What better way to start off the Summer in Milledgeville than to begin your Summer Sips journey. Stop by one of our... Posted by Milledgeville Main Street on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Lots of local bars and eateries are offering off-menu cocktails and drink specials for $10 or less.

A list of participating restaurants include:

They are also selling "Cocktail Caddys," which are re-usable cups you can take to each place for them to serve your cocktail in if you like. You can buy a caddy cup during all First Fridays in downtown.

You can grab some of the specialty cocktails and enjoy them at Milledgeville Beach Bash 2023.

It is happening Friday, June 2 from 5 - 9 p.m. in downtown Milledgeville. There will be beach volleyball, henna art, a DJ, face painting, limbo, and more.