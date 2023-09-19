Fall Flavors: Where to get fall inspired treats around Macon?

The start of fall is only 4 days away and several restaurants in Macon are gearing up for the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Fall is almost here!

There are officially four days until the beginning of fall, and lots of restaurants are gearing up for fall menu items.

Here's a list of a few places around Macon that are making the transition to a seasonal menu:

1. Z Beans Coffee

Z Beans Coffee has a few fall items this month, including a Harvest Chai Latte with brown sugar, and a fireside macchiato with white mocha marshmallow flavoring, caramel and cinnamon.

They also have another drink - a shortcake macchiato which is a Vanilla Strawberry Macchiato topped with whipped cream.

Z Beans has a location downtown and at Mercer Village if you want to try the drinks for yourself!

✨September Drinks✨ are here! Shortcake Macchiato🍰: Vanilla Strawberry Macchiato topped with whipped cream Harvest... Posted by Z Beans Coffee on Friday, September 1, 2023

2. Layers Bakery

Layers Bakery is really bringing it with fall-flavored confections.

For example, they have a sweet potato cheesecake topped with marshmallows, along with a Caramel Apple Pie Whoopi Pie with honey crisp apple pie filling.

To round out their fall flavors, they have a Snickerdoodle Pound Cake.

Layers is located at 3001 Vineville Avenue in Macon.

Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake! All the flavor and texture of a great sweet potato pie with the sweet cream cheese goodness of your favorite cheesecake! Adorned with toasted marshmallows, you’ll love every bite! Posted by Layers on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

3. Fall Line Brewing Company

Fall Line Brewery is tackling the beverage side of things with a new line of Pumpkin Ale, called 'Sweater Weather'. They say you can "sip on the flavors of fall" while you relax outside.

The drink itself has the slogan that it is "beer that tastes like warm hugs."

If you want to feel cozy this fall, you can test that slogan out by going to Fall Line's taproom, located at 567 Plum Street in Macon.

Sip on the flavors of fall with our new Pumpkin Ale, Sweater Weather. Available on tap for a cozy night out, or in cans... Posted by Fall Line Brewing Co. on Thursday, September 14, 2023

5. Grow Fresh Local Food

Grow is debuting an entirely new menu for the fall season!

Some of the items include a fall sampler with Georgia-made smoked sausage, cranberry pecan pimento cheese, house-made applesauce, pumpkin bread, honey butter, and house pickles.

They also have a fall salad, pumpkin bread basket, fall vegan bowl, and chicken and dressing!

You can find the full menu on their Facebook page.

6. Reboot Retrocade and Bar

Reboot Retrocade is getting into the fall spirit through the goodness of ciders!

They say that while the Georgia weather may still be a little warm, they are excited for temperatures to drop because that means its cider time!

This season, they are featuring Superstition Super Station cherry, lime, and ginger cider.

You can find Reboot at 566 Cherry Street in Macon.