Food on Film: Looking back on Clint Eastwood's visit to Northside Cheers Bar in Macon

MACON, Ga. — It's been 11 years since Clint Eastwood came to Macon to film "Trouble With the Curve" at Northside Cheers Bar & Grill.

The movie stars Eastwood, Justin Timberlake, and Amy Adams, and follows a baseball scouting agent who is struggling with his old age as he tries to reconnect with his daughter - and the sport.

In March of 2012, Eastwood filmed the movie in Macon, visiting several other notable places like Luther Williams Field and, of course, Northside Cheers.

13WMAZ's Mallory Morgan went back to the bar to see how it has changed since then.

Bar owner Joe Slade has owned Northside for a little over a year now. In that time, he has served the Macon community lots of food and alcohol.

Slade says they have a wide variety of beers, whiskeys, IPA's, and other liqueurs to choose from, and they also have a drink specials board hanging over the bar.

Of course the bar offers several appetizers to pair with your drinks, but Slade says the Nachos are his favorite.

Slade spoke about Eastwood's time at the bar, and how his appearance so many years ago left a lasting impact.

"It was Trouble With the Curve, and it was filmed partially here. They had some scenes with Clint Eastwood and he sat here at the bar," he said.

The bar famously has a plaque dedicated to Eastwood, marking where he sat while filming. 11 years later, it is almost unreadable.

The sign may have lost its luster, but Eastwood's film legacy lives on stronger than ever.

As recently as 2019, Eastwood was in Georgia to film 'Richard Jewell" in Atlanta. He is no stranger to filming in the peach state, as he did in "The Mule" (2018) and "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" (1997).

When asked about his favorite Eastwood films, Slade says his westerns can't be beat.

"I'm really a big fan of his Westerns, but also Gran Torino is one, and Heartbreak Ridge, I forgot about that one. That one's always a good one too in my book," he said.

He says his favorite film of the all, however, is Pale Rider.

Slade also spoke about his appreciation for the Macon community, and how they support his business.

He says if you want to check out the bar yourself and sit where Eastwood sat, they would love to have you.

"Come out and see us sometime. We always have a good time goin on here, and if you'd like to sit where Clint Eastwood sat, you can sit right here at the bar," he said.