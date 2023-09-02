Food on Film: How actor Jeff Goldblum sought out Holy Smokes BBQ in Dublin

The restaurant is known for having the best ribs in Georgia, and their food is truly a 'cut above the rest'.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — Back in 2021, Holy Smokes BBQ got a surprise visit from famous actor Jeff Goldblum.

13WMAZ's Mallory Morgan went back to see how the restaurant is doing now.

The award-winning eatery is owned by pit masters Gary Lanton and his wife, Dionn Lanton.

Gary Lanton said Goldblum and his crew were incredibly humble and kind when they visited.

Goldblum ordered their award-winning brisket for his meal and was very much a fan of it.

Lanton recalled that the famous actor discussed music while he dined and specifically talked about Jazz.

He said it matched Goldblum's personality perfectly and that he even spoke like he was speaking in bars.

"Sometimes you just think somebody that's that famous would come in with a chip on their shoulder or something. But he wasn't, he was very down to earth, and he spoke to all of us and was just really cool. He was kind of a 'jazzy' kind of guy," he said.

Although it was never revealed what exactly Goldblum was working on at the time, he did bring to life some words from one of his most notable projects before he left.

"I really enjoyed that he gave the line from the movie right there - it was just kind of a freebie. You know, "life finds a way." And just a man who has been so many places and eaten all over the world, it really was cool to have him seek us out to come try our food, so it was really awesome," said Lanton.

It is no mystery why Goldblum sought out the restaurant, as they have won more awards than I can count.

To name a few, they have been named as having the "best ribs in Georgia" by Food Network, have won several state BBQ championships, many ribs state championships, and also hold the title champions of the popular television show BBQ Pitmasters.

Despite all the local BBQ competition, Lanton says they focus on meat quality, freshness, and customer service, which gives them an edge.

Another aspect of Lanton's business that gives them an edge is their signature rub. Soon, you may have the option to take it into your kitchen.

He said that in the next month or two, they would be debuting their famous rub, and it will hit shelves, so keep an eye out for it if you want to make BBQ (almost) as good as Holy Smokes.

I asked Lanton if he had a favorite Jeff Goldblum film to close out my visit.

"I love the TV show series he has, "The World According to Jeff Goldblum." You can just tell he's into lots of things, and he's very inquisitive," he says.

If you want to visit Holy Smokes for yourself and eat like Goldblum, they would love to have you.

Try some delicious Brisket or BBQ, and get a photo with the giant bull that sits outside.

And remember to request the banana pudding. It is truly delightful.