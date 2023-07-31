Macon's Star Baker has been crowned. Here's the results of the Great Macon Baking Week

More than 200 participants voted for their favorite item and the top three businesses were recognized on Sunday at The Central City Bake Off at Mill Hill Arts Center

MACON, Ga. — Macon’s Star Baker has been crowned after the first-ever Great Macon Baking Week wrapped up over the weekend.

More than 200 participants voted for their favorite item, and the top three businesses were recognized on Sunday at The Central City Bake Off at Mill Hill Arts Center.

The first place award went to Layer’s signature white velvet cake, the second went to Loom’s mini cheesecakes trio, and Dawson’s Kitchen took

third place for their wedding cookies.

“Overall, our business tripled during the week! Our customers were eager to participate, and it created a community atmosphere,” said Steven Collins, owner of Layers. “Instead of just visiting a bakery, they were participating in a project, a quest to determine just what Macon restaurants had to offer!”

Participants can continue to turn in their passports by mail or at the Downtown Macon Visitors Center at 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Those who tried five or more items will receive the Macon Baking Week t-shirt, and those who tried all 16 showstoppers will receive a special prize package. If people could not get stamps at businesses that sold out before the week ended, they could still turn in their passports with 14 stamps for the special grand prize.

“It has been a great Macon Baking Week, we are so happy to see so many visitors and members of the community coming out to support our local businesses,” says Marketing & Creative Manager for Visit Macon, Anna Richards. “Most of the businesses sold out every day, some within 20 minutes! So far, we have received 62 passports from people who tried five or more items; 8 of those have been people who visited all 16 restaurants.”