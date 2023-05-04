A hole in one: Grow creates special menu for the Master's

They are serving up a 'slice' of the actual menu at the famous golf tournament.

MACON, Ga. — The Masters is here!

One restaurant in Macon is offering a Masters inspired menu that is so good, its certain to be a hole in one.

Grow: Fresh and Local Food debuted their Masters inspired menu this week, complete with all the food that is typically served at the famous golf tournament.

The menu features dishes like a pimento cheese sandwich, egg salad sandwich, BBQ pork sandwiches, and Arnold Palmers to drink! For dessert, you can munch on a delicious peach ice cream sandwich.

The restaurant is farm to table, and uses classic locally grown ingredients.

Richard Bogan, who works at Grow, says if you cant go to the masters this year, they will bring it to Macon.

"We're bringing the Masters to you today and the rest of the week in Macon. If you can't make it to the Masters, you can make it to Grow on Riverside Drive and we'll take care of all the food needs you may have that you might be missing from the Masters," he said.

They are offering the Masters menu for the rest of the week, until the end of the tournament.

They also offer a regular menu filled with hearty main dishes like smoked sausage, salmon, jerk chicken, hamburger steak, and much more, all paired with local veggies and sides.

Grow is located at 1019 Riverside Drive.