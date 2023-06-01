'Hot Chocolate Hoedown' kicks off downtown for January First Friday

The event is sponsored by NewTown Macon, and includes 8 downtown eateries and their hot chocolate specials.

MACON, Ga. — First Friday kicks off in downtown Macon on Friday night, and several businesses are celebrating by participating in the 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown.'

The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, but some places will continue serving drinks until they close.

It is sponsored by NewTown Macon, and includes 8 downtown eateries and their hot chocolate specials:

Baldinos

Baldinos will have a 'Jersey Shore Hot Chocolate,' which is coconut flavored.

Decadent Dessert Bar

Decadent Dessert Bar is serving up the classic form of the drink, with lots of whipped cream of course! So if you feel like a little nostalgia, they have it the old fashioned way.

Fall Line Brewing Co.*

Fall Line will feature 'Hot Chocolate Beer,' which is signature lager brewed with Creme da cocoa and marshmallow.

Just Tap'd*

Just Tap'd is offering a 'Boozy Toasted Coconut Hot Chocolate,' which is made with coconut milk and rum.

JBA*

JBA is serving 'Casey's Hot Chocolate,' which includes cocoa mix, Slane's Irish whiskey, and house made orgeat, topped with coffee, whipped cream, and grated nutmeg.

Macon Water Ice

Macon water Ice will have two options, including cookies and cream hot chocolate and cotton candy hot chocolate.

Philosophie Wine Bar*

Philosophie is serving the 'Philosopher's Hot Chocolate,' which includes Peppermint Schnapps and toasted marshmallow vodka, whipped cream, & mini marshmallows.

Reboot Retrocade & Bar*

Reboot will feature classic hot chocolate with creme de cacao and coffee liqueur topped with marshmallows.

*Means an alcoholic hot chocolate special

Several places were already gearing up for the night of tasty treats, and preparing for people to stop in.

Gilli Presley, bartender at JBA, says that they are excited to be serving up their specials.

"JBA is so excited to be participating in the Hot Chocolate Hoedown, and we've got the Casey's Hot chocolate we'll be serving at 4 p.m. until 2 a.m., and we've got Ides of June playing at 10 p.m., so come hang out on our corner for First Friday," she said.