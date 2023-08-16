Insomnia Cookies coming to Macon. Get ready for late-night treats!

There is no official opening date yet, but their door says the shop should be open by the end of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A new place to get late-night treats will soon be coming to Macon.

Insomnia Cookies is famous for its delicious baked goods, offered early into the a.m.'s.

They are very popular in Atlanta and it looks like we are getting one here in Macon, over by Amici and Osaka on Mercer University Drive.

The chain is frequented by college students, so it is perfectly placed across the bridge from Mercer University.

The company was actually started by a group of college friends, who were up late studying and wanted some snacks, according to the company's website.

They say that the company's founder, Seth, wanted a sweeter option compared to the late-night snacks that were available.

"For our founder Seth, the craving was even more specific. He wanted something sweet, warm, and he wanted it brought to his door," Insomnia Cookies' website said. "At the time though (this was 2003!), late-night food options weren’t cutting it."

According to the company's biography, the lack of available late-night options then led Seth to start up Insomnia Cookies.

"With eateries closed and spotty delivery options, Seth took matters into his own hands (oven mitts?), imagining a business that catered to people just like him: Insomniacs," the website said. "So Insomnia Cookies, a big dream, was born in Seth’s little dorm room."

Since its opening, Insomnia Cookies have opened 100 locations.

"From that first melty, warm, delicious bite, not only was a company launched, but an entire category too, redefining the late-night, delivery-focused, food-service industry as we know it," the site said.