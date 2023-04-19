'It's the best around': Kai Thai serves up specialty burger for Milledgeville burger week

It features a steak patty with lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried onion strings, and a fried egg.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville burger week is in full swing!

It began on Monday and several restaurants in the area are serving up specialty burgers for the public.

It features a steak patty with lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried onion strings, and a fried egg.

You can get the burger by itself for $9, get it with lime chili fries for $12, or get it with fries and a Thai beer for $15.

Supranee Sritan, co-owner and chef at Kai Thai, says the burger is quickly becoming one of their most popular menu items.

"It's one of the most popular dishes right now," Sritan said.

She says while a fried egg may seem like an odd choice, the seasonings and other flavors in the burger pair perfectly with it.

Business has been booming for the restaurant and they say this year's burger week has increased profits. They say they've almost doubled the number of burgers they sold from last year in only the first 2 days of competition.

"So far, only yesterday, we went through 50 pounds of meat, so we've sold a lot more than we expected," Sritan said.

If you want to try the Kai Thai burger for yourself, they are located by the Milledgeville Mall at 2600 North Columbia Street.

They are open Monday- Friday 11:00 am- 2:30 pm & 4:30pm-9:00pm and Saturday 11:00am-9:00pm.