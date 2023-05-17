'Mouthwatering biscuits and burgers': Keene's Kafe making their mark in Macon

"We care about Macon. We care about our city, and so we want to bring good energy, we want to bring good business," owner Jonathan Keene said.

MACON, Ga. — A restaurant in Macon has only been open for a short time, but it's already making an impact on the local food scene.

Keene's Kafe has been open for about 3 months and they offer an assortment of burgers and biscuits every weekday.

Some of their biggest hits include the 'UFO' breakfast sandwich with pancakes for a bun, the Big Kahuna burger with a ring of pineapple, the 'Happy Gilmore' burger topped with peanut butter, and their newest addition, the Bison burger.

Their full menu can be found on their website and Owner Jonathan Keene says that several menu items are inspired by his family members.

"Almost everything on the menu is inspired by my family. Like the peanut butter and banana sandwich was inspired by my grandmother, who made that for me basically every day growing up. The famous burger is something that I've made for my family for years," he said.

In addition to the menu options, Keene's also has a "Leaning Tower of Patty challenge," which features a burger with 6 patties, 6 slices of cheese, 12 bacon strips, toppings, and a whole bag of fries.

If you can eat the whole thing in 15 minutes, you will get your photo on the wall and a t-shirt!

If you feel like eating breakfast more than a big lunch, the Kafe also prides itself on its fresh, handmade breakfast biscuits.

"One of the main things that separates us from any other restaurants is that we do hand rolled biscuits. We do fresh biscuits and big cathead biscuits," Keene said.

The Kafe also cooks pancakes on the griddle, has French toast sticks, and serves a country fried steak on a biscuit for breakfast.

"There's basically something for everybody," he said.

Keene also says that in addition to good food, he also wanted to bring a good business to the community.

"We care about Macon. We care about our city, and so we want to bring good energy, we want to bring good business, we want to bring good ethics to the small business market in Macon. And I feel like that's something that a lot of people need in Macon right now," he said.

If you want to check out Keene's Kafe is located at 6369 Thomaston Road, inside the Shell gas station. They also deliver and are on DoorDash, and you can order online.