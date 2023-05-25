'You've never tried cake like ours': Layers Bakery offers delectable treats

Steven Collins, who owns the bakery with his wife Reia, said that Layers is top notch and offers products that can't be beat.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon bakery says they love to "bake" people's day.

Layers Bakery is located on Vineville Avenue and they offer an assortment of sweet treats.

They are known for unique and delicious creations like their "Double Doozie" cookie sandwiches with white chocolate ganache.

They also have several cakes to choose from including pear and cream cheese cake, honey butter pound cake and cinnamon roll cheesecake.

Steven Collins, who owns the bakery with his wife Reia, said that Layers is top notch and offers products that can't be beat.

"It's different from anybody else's stuff. You can go to numerous bakeries and get similar things, but you're not ever going to find anything that is as tasty and as wonderful...the textures, the taste, the flavor, the experience of the whole thing together, it doesn't compare to anybody else's stuff," Collins said.

He says he is excited to see more people come in and enjoy what they have to offer.

"That's what we're here for, to bring something different that's gonna make our day just a little bit better. And if we can do that, oh my gosh what a good day that's going to be," he said.

He says they have flavors and creations for anyone's palette. His wife Reia puts a creative spin on standard treats that Collins says makes them hard to resist.

"Everything that we do, Reia has found a way to make it her own. So, even something as simple as a chocolate cake becomes our 10 layer chocolate cake. She has gone through the effort to make sure that each layer is perfect," he said.

It all about customer experience for Collins.

He says, for him, sales and business exposure comes secondary to making customers happy. He says he wants to impact people's lives through their baking.

"The best thing is knowing that people are getting something that they really enjoy from us. There's so many things going on in people's lives that if we can make it better from just a piece of cake, we want to do that. The ability to impact their life, empathize with them and know what they are going through, and to give them something to enjoy that's the purpose of what we do," he said.

If you want to try Layers for yourself, you can visit them at their storefront at 3001 Vineville Avenue in Macon.