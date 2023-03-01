Lent List: What is most often given up, and how you can find substitutes

We've put together some of the most common foods given up for the holiday, and how to scratch that craving itch while sticking to your pledge.

MACON, Ga. — The season of Lent is upon us, and that means several people have begun fasting and/or giving up items.

We are only about a week into the 40 day journey, and both Catholics and non-Catholic participants are eagerly awaiting Easter.

For Catholics, the season of Lent is most known for giving up meat and sticking to fish, eggs, or other forms of protein.

13WMAZ has compiled a list of some of the most popular foods given up and good substitutes and replacements for them.

1. Meat

Of course, the most popular substitution for meat during the Lent season is fish. People usually order fried fish or salmon, but you can find protein substitutes several other places.

Shellfish is also acceptable to eat during Lent, which opens the door to other options. You could dine on Crab legs at The Juicy Crab or the Macon Crab House.

Sushi could also be a good option, and several places around Macon offer sashimi as well as fried rolls. You could try Ninja Japanese Sushi and Hibachi Steakhouse, Osaka, or Shogun Japanese Restaurant to name a few.

2. Coffee

A lot of people also choose to give up coffee or caffeine. Some may choose to make it at home instead of going out to buy it, while others remove it from their morning routine completely.

Instead of indulging in a dark roast, you have plenty of options around Macon.

Z Beans Coffee offers flavored teas, hot chocolate, and they also have delicious smoothies and milkshakes. If you want some food, they also have delicious muffins, cookies, and sandwiches.

You can also enjoy sipping on some Boba tea, and you can find it at Hello Boba Café or Chico and Chang.

3. Sugar/Sweets

Going 40 days without sweet treats may seem like a long time, but there are several other healthier options that you can implement into your diet.

Smoothies are usually a very good substitute, and you can stop by Smoothie King if you like, but many local places usually have some sort of smoothie you can get that are low sugar or filled with protein.

Another good substitute for manmade sugars is honey, and you can find it at several local farmers markets and shops. The Macon Sate Farmer's Market happens every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy.

A little honey drizzled over some Greek yogurt is a low sugar treat that can replace any dessert.

4. Alcohol

Another big item given up for Lent is alcohol, but there are easy swaps for most cocktails or beers.

You could always order a non-alcoholic version of the cocktail you love, but if you want something little more curated, you can get spritzers or specialty alcohol free drinks at several Macon eateries.

Just Tap'd offers a ginger brew root beer for kids and adults that is really good, and it is caffeine free.