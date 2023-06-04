'You will not be disappointed': Loom triples the action for Macon Baking week with cheesecake trio

Chef Matt Schleis says their cheesecakes are top notch.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — They say things happen in threes...but Loom at Hotel Forty Five is making sure of it.

Instead of just one treat, Loom is presenting a cheesecake trio for The Great Macon Baking Week Contest.

It includes a spumoni triple-layer cheesecake with chocolate, cherry, and almond layers that sits on a pistachio crust. Then there's a peach cobbler cheesecake on a graham cracker crust with a butter streusel topping.

Lastly, a lemon blueberry cheesecake with a shortbread crust topped with lemon lavender drizzle.

Executive Chef Matt Schleis is proud of the trio and says everyone should come to see what they have to offer.

"I would love to invite you to come down to Loom inside the beautiful Hotel Forty Five located at 401 Cotton Ave. in historic downtown Macon and try out our trio and sample selections from some other restaurants," he said. "You will not be disappointed."

You can grab the trio to-go or choose to dine in, and it's even better shared among friends.

"So we're offering our trio for $14, and it is offered for lunch, dinner, and to-go orders. I recommend coming as a group, enjoy a good lunch or good dinner," Schleis said. "Pass it around, share it, try it out."

Loom will have the trio through the end of the contest on Sunday, and they will also have a brunch for Bragg Jam!

The Bragg Jam brunch will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you can feast on the cheesecake while listening to some great music by special guest Matt McMillan.

If you want to try Loom's cheesecake for yourself, you can visit them at 401 Cotton Ave.

They are open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., brunch on Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For a special Bragg Jam guide and interviews with organizers, you can visit the link here.