Chick-fil-A has expansion planned approved by Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning. Here's what we know

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Bibb County can get ready to “Eat More Chiken” The county’s planning and zoning board approved a new look for the Chick-fil-A on Zebulon Road on Monday.

The restaurant will be torn down and rebuilt to add a dual drive-through and expanded layout.

The chain spent $750,000 on less than an acre at Sonny Carter Elementary School from the Bibb County School District in December.

Back then Chick-fil-A said they would increase seating to 130 spots and spots for an additional 45 cars. The current restaurant was built in 1998.