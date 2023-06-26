x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Central Georgia Eats

Chick-fil-A has expansion planned approved by Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning. Here's what we know

The chain spent $750,000 on less than an acre at Sonny Carter Elementary School from the Bibb County School District in December.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Bibb County can get ready to “Eat More Chiken” The county’s planning and zoning board approved a new look for the Chick-fil-A on Zebulon Road on Monday.

The restaurant will be torn down and rebuilt to add a dual drive-through and expanded layout. 

The chain spent $750,000 on less than an acre at Sonny Carter Elementary School from the Bibb County School District in December.  

Back then Chick-fil-A said they would increase seating to 130 spots and spots for an additional 45 cars. The current restaurant was built in 1998. 

So far Chick-fil-A has not announced a timetable for building its replacement.

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out