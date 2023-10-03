New meat market officially opens in downtown Perry that features local Wagyu, veggies, sauces and more

Durden's Prime Meats opened up on Monday and is owned by a husband and wife duo.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Georgia — Perry has a new meat market that is officially open for business, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.

On Monday morning, Durden’s Prime Meats announced that they are open for business. The store is located at 805 Commerce Street in downtown Perry.

Durden’s has fresh meat and seafood, appetizers like stuffed mushrooms and bacon-wrapped jalapenos, vegetables like corn, sauces, seasonings and more.

They also have grass-fed, prime, and dry-aged options and have local Wagyu.

Husband and wife duo Cody and Kallie Durden own Durden’s Prime Meats. Kallie also operates The Flower Co. in Byron, located at 233 Georgia 49, unit 300.

Their hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The full post says:

"Good morning Perry, Ga! We are happy to announce we are OPEN for business. Our coolers are stocked and ready for you! Come out and shop our fresh meat, appetizers, vegetables, sauces, seasonings and more! Make sure to ask us about our Grass Fed, Prime, Dry Aged Options as well as Local Wagyu! 805 Commerce St. Perry, Ga.We can’t wait to see you!"

Good morning Perry, Ga! We are happy to announce we are OPEN for business. Our coolers are stocked and ready for you!... Posted by Durden's Prime Meats on Monday, June 26, 2023

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.