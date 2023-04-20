'Better than your basic burger': Metropolis serves up Tandoori mango burger

The restaurant's burger week creation is packed with signature spices and has a delicious harmony of flavor.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville burger week continues, and one restaurant downtown has put a flavorful twist on the classic burger.

Metropolis Café sits in downtown Milledgeville, and serves Greek and Indian cuisine.

For this year's burger week, they created a Tandoori burger with mango chutney.

The burger is marinated in Tandoori spices, like cumin, coriander, mango slices, pomegranate spices, onion, and pepper.

It is topped with mango chutney and a Tamarind crunchy coleslaw.

You can get the burger with fries for $9, and then pair it with a wine special or a drink from the bar.

Deepak Kumar, general manager and owner of the place, says that their creation is a nice change from a basic burger, and if you want to mix it up... Metropolis has you covered.

"We are Metropolis Café, and I'd like to tell everyone to come out and try our burger. It's definitely different than your normal basic burger, and you will enjoy that," he said.

Kumar also said that the burger was really popular with the community, and only 2 days into burger week they had already matched the total amount of burgers they sold for the entire week last year.

If you want to try the Tandoori burger at Metropolis, you can find the restaurant at 138 North Wayne Street in Milledgeville. They are open Monday- Sunday 11:00 am- 10:00 pm.