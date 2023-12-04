'Meat' the contenders: Milledgeville's burger week lineup

There will be 16 different burgers to try from restaurants all around the area.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Coming up next week, several restaurants in Milledgeville will debut special burger creations.

Milledgeville burger week runs through April 17- April 23. There will be 16 different burgers from restaurants all around the area.

Taco Bout a Burger - Amici

This burger is made up of 2 black angus beef patties seasoned with Amici's secret taco spice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, melted pepper-jack cheese, and topped with house-made jalapeno ranch crema and crispy tortilla strips, served on a toasted brioche bun.

You can get this burger by itself for $9, enjoy it with a side for $12, and get it with a Mexican beer for $14.

Amici is open Monday- Saturday 11:00 am- 10:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am-9:00 pm.

The Philly Cheesesteak Burger - Beedie Heads Bar-B-Que

This burger is made with al the key components of a Philly cheesesteak: it's a beef patty topped with steak, onions, bell peppers, cheese, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.

You can get this burger with a side of fries for $9, and if you can't dine in, Beedie's will wrap it up to go!

Beedie Heads Bar-B-Que is open Wednesday- Sunday 11:30 am- 7:30 pm.

The Bolly Spanish Burger - Bollywood Tacos

Bollywood Tacos is kicking off burger week with their Bolly Spanish burger, which is a beef patty topped with pico, guacamole, bacon, chorizo, and queso.

Unlike your regular side of fries, this burger is served with tortilla chips! You can get the Bolly Spanish burger for $9.

Bollywood Tacos is open Monday- Sunday 11:00 am- 10:00 pm.

The Brick Mac - The Brick

As the name implies, this burger is all about the cheese. It is an angus beef patty with 2 slices of American cheese, pickles, and onions. It is then baked to order in The Brick's new oven, and brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

It comes with fries, and a side of melted queso for dipping. You can get just the burger for $9, or the burger with fries for $10.50.

The Brick is open Monday-Sunday 11:00 am- 10:00 pm.

The Southern Comfort Burger - Buffington's

This burger is jam packed with flavor, and features a 1/3 burger patty topped with bacon, pimiento cheese, fried green tomato, and boom-boom sauce.

It is served on a bun with the option of pickles, lettuce, onion, and tomato.

You can get this burger in person or packed up to-go for $9. if you want the burger with fries, it is $11.

Buffington's is open Monday- Sunday 10:00 am- 11:00 pm.

The Kai Thai Burger - Kai Thai

This burger is piled high with savory ingredients, and the patty itself is packed with flavor.

It is a spicy basil garlic beef burger patty with lettuce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, a fried egg, and homemade fried string onions.

It is served with sweet Thai chili mayo for dipping.

You can get just the burger for $9, the burger with lime chili fries for $12, or the burger with lime chili fries and a Thai beer for $15.

Kai Thai is open Monday- Friday 11:00 am- 2:30 pm & 4:30pm-9:00pm and Saturday 11:00am-9:00pm.

Pimento Cheese Bacon Jam Burger - Legends

This is an 8 ounce burger topped with homemade pimento cheese and bacon jam with onions, balsamic vinegar, and brown sugar.

It comes with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion on top.

You can get just the burger for $9, or the burger with fries and a soft drink for $15.

Legends is open Wednesday -Sunday 11:00 am-10:00 pm.

The Tandoori Burger with Mango Chutney - Metropolis

This burger is made up of a beef patty marinated in tandoori spices, cumin, coriander, mango slice, pomegranate spices, onion, and pepper.

it is topped with Tamarind crunchy coleslaw. You can get this burger for $9.

Metropolis is open Monday- Sunday 11:00 am- 10:00 pm.

The Kimcheeze Burger - Miso Hawngry

This burger has a kick! It is made with an all beef patty topped with Kimchi, mozzarella, green onions, egg, and yum-yum sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun.

You can get this burger in person or to-go for just $9, and if you want to add fries and a drink it will be $15.

Miso Hawngry is open Tuesday- Saturday 11:00 am- 7:00 pm.

The Fire N' Burger - Ned Kelly's

This burger is a little spicy! It is a 6 ounce burger topped with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, spicy ranch, bacon with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

You can get this burger with fries or tater tots for $9.

Ned Kelly's is open Monday-Saturday 5:00 pm-9:00 pm.

The Triple Decker Burger - Pickle Barrel

The Triple Decker is made of 2 seasoned angus beef patties topped with a grilled chicken tender, American cheese, lettuce, a fried onion nest, and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing.

It comes on a toasted bun, and is $9.

Pickle Barrel is open Tuesday & Wednesday 11:00 am-10:00 pm, Thursday, Friday & Saturday 11:00 am-11:00 pm, and Sunday from 11:00 am-9:00 pm.

The Creole Surf-N-Turf Burger - The Reel Grill

This burger has both land and sea - it is a blackened beef patty with Cajun aioli, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño pickles, pepper jack cheese, and topped with 3 blackened shrimp.

It's all served on a fresh bun, and you can get the burger with one side item for $9.

The Reel Grill is open Tuesday -Saturday 5:00 pm-9:00 pm.

The Smoked Brisket Burger - Taylor's Cove

The Smoked Brisket burger is exactly as it's named: it is a grilled burger topped with smoked brisket, Korean BBQ, mayo, Applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, and jalapeno pickles.

Its all served on a fresh bun, and you can get the burger for $9.

Taylor's Cove is open Tuesday-Saturday 5:00 pm-9:00 pm.

The Surf and Turf Burger - Shima

This Surf and Turf burger has it all - a seasoned beef patty topped with a spicy crab cake, house-made Asian slaw, and spicy mayo.

You can get just the burger for $9, or you can get it with waffle fries for $12.95.

Shima is open Monday-Saturday 11:00 am-9:00 pm.

The Black-N-Blue Burger - The Velvet Elvis

If you like bleu cheese, this burger is for you! It is a grilled angus beef patty topped with Cajun seasoning, Applewood smoked bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles served on a bun.

You can get this burger with a side of fries for $9.

The Velvet Elvis is open Tuesday - Saturday 11:00 am-9:00 pm.

The Say Cheese Burger - Wings, Rings, and Things

You might want to pose for a photo with this burger before you eat it! It is 2 beef patties stuffed with Mozzarella cheese, 1 patty topped with Colby Jack, 1 patty topped with Monterrey Jack, and then layered with thin-sliced onion rings, jalapeno bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, and a pickle slice.

You can get just the burger for $9, or you can get it with onion rings or fries for $10.

Wings, Rings, and Things is open Monday-Thursday 11:00 am-8:00 pm, Friday & Saturday 11:00 am-9:00 pm, and Sunday 11:00 am-7:00 pm.

Milledgeville burger week also has a passport you can download to track your progress as you eat your way around the different places. You can download the guide here.

If you eat at 5 or more places, you can be entered to win some burger swag!