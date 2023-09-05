Mother's Day meal deals: places to take your mom to eat in Macon

Several restaurants in Macon are offering brunch options, specialty menus, and themed events to celebrate the holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Mother's Day is only a week away!

Several restaurants in Macon are offering brunch options, specialty menus, and themed events to celebrate the holiday:

1. Miramar Mother's Day Brunch

Where: 4420 Forsyth Road

When: May 14,11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Miramar has put together a special brunch menu for mother's day, complete with three courses. They have several different dishes available for appetizers, second courses, and main dishes.

For the full menu, you can visit their Facebook page. They do prefer if you reserve your table in advance, which you can do at on their website.

2. Marie's Lounge Mother's Day Brunch

Where: 4581 Forsyth Road

When: May 14, beginning at 12 p.m.

Marie's Lounge is having a brunch celebration for all the mothers out there! The theme is "Time Together: The most precious of all."

They will have food and drink specials, as well as plenty of opportunities for pictures against their pink flower wall.

3. The Juicy Crab Mother's Day special

Where: 169 Tom Hill Sr Blvd

When: May 2-16, all day

The Juicy Crab has a meal deal special if your mom is craving seafood! They have a meal of lobster tail, a snow crab leg cluster, 1/2 pound of shrimp, 3 eggs, corn, potatoes, and a cheesecake slice for dessert, all for $49.99.

They also have a special cocktail called the "mother's lullaby" for only $8.

4. The Back Burner Mother's Day menu

Where: 2242 Ingleside Avenue

When: May 14, from 11 a.m., the last seating will be at 2 p.m.

The Back Burner will be serving up a full menu for all the course, including appetizers, main courses, and desserts.

They even have a child's plate special if your little ones will be dining too!

For a full menu, you can check out their post on Facebook.

You can reserve your table by calling 478-746-3336 or by emailing backburnermacon@gmail.com.

5. Bearfoot Tavern Mother's Day music trivia

Where: 468 2nd Street

When: May 10, at 8 p.m.

Bearfoot Taverns weekly trivia will be Mother's day themed this week, and they are celebrating with their "We Love Mom” playlist for music trivia.

You can bring your mom out to listen to some great tunes while drinking some craft beer or wine.

You can find out more about the trivia night by visiting their post on Facebook.

6. Blanche Farms Meats Mother's Day box

Where: 5959 Hwy 41S

When: May 14, boxes by reservation

Want to treat your mom to a homemade meal of steak with sides for a nice dinner at home? Blanche Farms Meats has you covered. You can order a Mothers day box that includes 2 8oz bacon wrapped filet mignon steaks, 1/2 pound ready to roast broccoli, and 2 heat and eat twice baked potatoes.

They also offer add-ons for the boxes, including a bottle of wine, charcuterie tray, chocolate drizzled bacon, and a bacon caramel crème brûlée.

You can get additional items added to your box a la carte, and can call for availability or to register for a box at 478-390-6179.