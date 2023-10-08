'The best kept secret that shouldn't be a secret': Nature's Table opens in Macon

Their motto is "from nature to table" and each meal is designed to have a good flavor profile while giving you the nutrients needed in every bite.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A new restaurant near Atrium Health Navicent has only been open for about 2 weeks, and business is already booming.

Nature's Table opened its first location in Macon, and they offer healthy and delicious food options.

They have a well-balanced menu, with options ranging from salads to sandwiches to smoothies. They also have freshly squeezed juices, acai bowls and wraps.

Their motto is "from nature to table" and each meal is designed to have a good flavor profile while giving you the nutrients needed in every bite.

CEO Terrell Robertson says it is the place for food that tastes great, and is great for you.

"We're the best kept secret that shouldn't be a secret," he said. "We have healthy food options that are for you that taste really really good. There's something on our menu for everybody. if you're looking for something that is healthy bus still tasty at the same time, this is the place where you need to be."

Talking to Robertson, you can tell how passionate he is about his business. They care a lot about serving up quality foods and providing a quality experience for their customers.

When asked about what his favorite menu items are, he said he likes a bit of everything.

"From our signature salads, I like our Fandango salad. We have a house made blueberry pomegranate vinaigrette dressing that's really good....when it comes to our toasted sandwiches, our chicken tapenade with house-made ziti sauce on the side is good, a lot of people like our three cheese and tomato...and also people like our award-winning Baja turkey jack," he said.

The menu is filled with vegan and vegetarian-friendly options, so there really is something for everyone to eat. The restaurant also doesn't use any added sugars to their smoothies or juices but incorporates natural fruit juices to keep things sweet.

If you want to stop in and try Nature's Table for yourself, you can find them at 781 Spring Street, Suite 104 in Macon.