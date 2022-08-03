Hello Boba! New bubble tea café to open in downtown Macon

The theme is pink cherry blossoms with K-pop and anime features.

MACON, Ga. — Something new is coming to downtown Macon, and its theme is perfect for the Pinkest Party on Earth.

Hello Boba Café is opening in just a few short weeks. Owner Renee Tu grew up on boba in Massachusetts, but when she moved to Macon about seven years ago, it was no where to be found.

"A lot of people I've talked to drive to Atlanta to get boba... I was making it from home because I can't go to Atlanta every time I need a boba fix," said Tu. "I decided to make my own."

She first started doing test tastings with friends and family, and they loved it.

"We got such good feedback that we decided to do a brick and mortar, but then COVID happened, so that delayed a couple years," said Tu.

In Oct. 2021, she and her husband were driving downtown when they saw a building on 3rd Street that would be perfect for a Boba café.

They signed the lease in November. But, due to COVID, shipping problems delayed their opening. Now, the wait is almost over!

Hello Boba will serve milk tea and fruit drinks with different toppings like fruit jellies, popping Boba, herbal jelly, red beans and more. They will also sell Asian snacks that you can't find at many places around Central Georgia.

The theme is pink cherry blossoms with K-pop and anime features.

They will offer free Wi-Fi for customers, a conference room for renting out, board games, a projector for movie nights or anime premiere nights, game nights, kids tables and manga books to read.

If you've never tried boba, they plan to sell flights with a few different flavors.