'People love to try new flavors': New pho spot opens in Milledgeville

Pho Little Saigon Vietnamese Noodle Soup & Grill has egg rolls, spring rolls, fried rice and, of course, pho

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A new pho restaurant is now calling Milledgeville home. Pho Little Saigon Vietnamese Noodle Soup & Grill opened this week at 2601 N Columbia Street.

They primarily sell pho, a popular Vietnamese soup. It has broth, noodles, herbs, and meat. Owner Si Mai says people can get beef or chicken in their pho.

They’ve got plenty of other dishes, too. People can also get items like fried rice with beef, pork or shrimp, and spring rolls or egg rolls. Pho Little Saigon has several kinds of drinks too, like boba tea and a variety of smoothies.

Mai says he and his girlfriend took over the spot from an old Japanese restaurant named ‘Little Tokyo Steak House’ after that eatery moved locations.

“We turned it into a Vietnamese restaurant now,” he said. “I know people love to try new flavors, so we put one in town.”

Tuesday marks their third day in business. Mai says it’s been a little “hectic” so far, but the restaurant is doing well.

“This is our first experience and we are kind of learning. Everything is very new to us,” he said.

Mai says he came to Central Georgia from the West Coast of the United States, and his girlfriend came to the region from Atlanta. They’ve been in the area for about three years.

“We’re hanging in there,” he said. “And, you know, people are very nice here in town and they understand what we’re going through and, yeah, we appreciate it a lot.”

Mai says he’s happy to open his first restaurant.

“We’re here to do our best to meet with the demands,” Mai said. “Come see us. Come support us.”