North Macon Chick-fil-A reopens after being closed for renovations

MACON, Ga. — You can go back to a popular north Macon restaurant just in time for lunch Tuesday.

The Chick-fil-A on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard reopened its doors with a new look. 

It’s often said that a new year means change and growth, and that’s exactly what was in the cards for the Tom Hill Senior Boulevard fast food restaurant.

The location previously shut down for a total makeover, but he change took a bit longer than anticipated.

Back in January of 2020, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A Inc. said that the Chick-fil-A location on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard would be closing in 2020 for a complete renovation and remodel.

In June of 2020, the renovation was moved back to 2021.

The location is now operating and open for business again.

