Nothing Bundt Cakes opens Warner Robins location

The bakery franchise offering several flavors of Bundt cakes has several locations across the state but is new to Central Georgia.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Nothing Bundt Cakes is a large franchise centered around the bundt cake, or a cake baked in a bundt pan giving it a unique doughnut-like shape. There are dozens of locations across the United States, including 15 in Georgia. However, there has never been a storefront in Central Georgia- until now.

The brand-new store had its grand opening earlier this week on Saturday

Sisters Sandy Kahley and Heather Jordan applied to the franchise’s opening in Warner Robins and were selected to open a store.

“We are so excited that we were chosen, we had to go through a big interview process,” Kahley said.

Kahley and Jordan initially wanted to start a business to spend more time together as well as to get their children involved.

“We also wanted to have a business that we could have for our kids to come in and work and learn the business and leave a legacy for them,” Kahley said. “Family means a lot to us.”

After finding Nothing Bundt Cakes, the company’s message spoke to them.

“Their franchise is about a servant’s heart and one of their missions is bringing joy to the community through cake,” Kahley said. “We were very interested in the mission, vision, and values that they have and that’s why we chose Nothing Bundt Cakes to be our business that we wanted to open in Warner Robins.”

She is looking forward to “being able to meet a lot of new people” through her new position.

Kahley is also excited about the store’s employees, who she says are well-versed in the cakes and can answer any questions.

“We have a great team here, ready to serve you and welcome you as you come through the door,” Kahley said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes’s offerings include “Buntinis”, or bite-sized bundt cakes, a “Buntlet”, or a small bundt cake, and 8 inch and 10 inch cakes. The cakes can be decorated and themed toppers for special occasions are available. There is also retail sold in the store.

Kahley’s favorite flavors of Nothing Bundt Cakes’s cakes are white chocolate raspberry and lemon.