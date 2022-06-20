Satisfy your sweet tooth at Oh Honey Baking Co. in Macon's Ingleside Village

"You got to get here early." Customers can find their favorite bakery sweets like cookies, cupcakes, blondies, donuts, and brownies

MACON, Ga. — Do you have a sweet tooth? Well, you will find a series of treats at Oh Honey Baking Co. in Macon's Ingleside Village.

Owner Adriana Horton has been baking her whole life. When she went from baking cakes for friends to a larger crowd, she decided it was time to get serious about her passion.

"So my grandmother collected bumblebee brooches, and I wanted something that tied into that," Horton said. "I tried a lot of different names with 'bee,' and that didn't work, and so Oh Honey just kind of popped in my head."

The bakery officially opened on June 10.

Customers can find their favorite sweets like cookies, cupcakes, blondies, donuts, and brownies at the bakery. Oh Honey offers lattes or breakfast sandwiches for those seeking early morning meals.

"Things will always be changing, but it will be a surprise every time you walk in," Horton said. "It's kind of what I'm feeling that day that we make."

Her favorite menu item is their brown butter pistachio buns. It is brown butter mixed with white chocolate chips, pistachios, and cinnamon bun filling. A glaze made from the brown butter tops the buns.

The same glaze covers their brown butter donut.

"If you're looking to try something from us, I definitely recommend trying the brown butter donut," Horton said. "You got to get here early, though, because we have been selling out by noon."

As for their coffee, Horton says the Honey Bee Latte is a favorite among their customers. The latte is made with honey, vanilla, and a brown sugar cinnamon-flavored syrup. She says it has a honey graham flavor that is just sweet enough.

Horton said she appreciates the warm community response to Oh Honey Baking Co. and it feels good to do what she loves.

"It's very reassuring," she said. "I just feel comforted that what I have chosen to do is what I'm supposed to be doing."

Oh Honey Baking Co is open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Fridays, and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays.