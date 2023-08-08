Everything will be 'peachy keen' with these peach flavored dishes around Central Georgia

The peach state certainly lives up to its name with these treats.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia - we aren't called the peach state for nothin'!

Several places have incorporated the fruit into their summer drink and food menus.

Here's a list of some peach-flavored treats around Central Georgia, and where you can get them:

1. The Rookery

The Rookery's cheesecake of the month for August is the peach cobbler cheesecake!

Be sure to save room for dessert! 😍 Our Cheesecake of the Month is Peach Cobbler 🍑 Swirled with peaches cooked in brown sugar & cinnamon, topped with graham crackers, peach icing, and peaches. Posted by Rookery on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

They say it is "swirled with peaches, cooked in brown sugar and cinnamon, topped with graham crackers, peach icing, and peaches."

If you want to stop in and try the cheesecake for yourself, you can find the Rookery at 543 Cherry Street in Macon.

If cheesecake isn't your thing, they are also known for their delicious milkshakes. They have one called the "Georgia peach" if you still want to fulfill that peach craving.

2. Jag's Pizzeria

Jag's is offering some new specialty drinks for all those returning to campus in Mercer Village. They have five drinks to choose from, but they say their bar favorite is the "peach mule."

Is it your first weekend back on campus? We’re mixin’ up some new drinks and slingin’ pizza dough just for you. Specialty drinks: 1. Toby-rita 2. Teachers Pet 3. Peach Mule (bar favorite) 4. Bomb Pop Shot 5. Freshman 15(Reel is in no particular order) Weekend slice: The Slice of Life - White pizza, Parker’s hot, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Carnitas, Red onion … A little sweet and a lot of spice! Pizza of the Month: My Big Fat Greek Pie 🍕JAG’S is so good, it’s killer! #macon #macongeorgia #downtownmacon #pizza #maconpizza #merceruniversity #mercervillage #drinklocal #cocktails #peachmule #pizzatime #pizzalover #pizzeria #pizzaforever #killerpizza #pinball #pinballlife #arcade Posted by JAG's Pizzeria & Pub on Saturday, August 5, 2023

You can pair the peach drink with one of their specialty pizzas, or the pizza of the month!

Jag's is located at 1635 Montpelier Avenue Ste A in Macon.

3. 20's Pub

20's Pub is partnering with peach experts to add some desserts to their menu!

They are getting peaches from Dickey Farms to kick off their monthly 'farm to table' featured dishes to support local farmers.

This month, they'll have a homemade peach cobbler.

You can find the link to their post featuring the cobbler here.

You can also check out Dickey Farms here! They have lots of delicious peaches in store, as well as some delicious peach ice cream and other goodies.

20's Pub is located at 3076 Riverside Drive in Macon.

4. Parish on Cherry Street

Parish on Cherry said that this week's recreation of the cocktail "The Bee's Knees" is their "Stinger Bee."

This weeks recreation of “The Bee’s Knees” featuring Blended Family’s Peach Liqueur. We introduce to you “The Stinger... Posted by Parish on Cherry St. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

It features Blended Family’s Peach Liqueur, and they say it showcases "that true Georgia Peach flavor."

It is paired with a bit of honey and a little Parish spice.

Parish on Cherry is located at 580 Cherry Street in Macon.

5. The Brick Macon

The Brick has a new summer cocktail list, featuring one drink called the "Just Peachy."

Moving to the country, I’m gonna DRINK a lot of peaches 🍑, Come check out our “Summer Cocktail list” to get over the... Posted by The Brick Macon on Thursday, July 20, 2023

It features Old Smokey Peach, Grenadine, Lemonade, and pineapple juice.

They also have happy hour every Thursday where you can get 1/2 off (most) drafts, 1/2 off wine, and 2 for 1 well (doubles) all day!

The Brick is located at 1305 Hardeman Avenue in Macon.

6. Lane Southern Orchards

If there's one place to go for peaches in Central Georgia, it's Lane Orchards!

You can go there to pick your own peaches, buy some delicious baked goods, and of course, grab some of their famous peach ice cream.

They have every peach dish you could think of, but recently they debuted a more adult treat.

They have the 'Georgia Deep Dish Peach Cobbler' Sour Ale, only available for a limited time!

Georgia Deep Dish Peach Cobbler Sour Ale 🍑🍺Available while supplies last. Six Bridges Brewing Posted by Lane Southern Orchards on Friday, August 4, 2023

So if you like IPA's, this one's for you!