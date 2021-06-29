Through community support, Perry Italian ice truck gets storefront

Sunset Slush has 34 flavors available to its customers.

PERRY, Ga. — There are many ways to beat the heat this summer.

With the opening of their new storefront in downtown Perry, Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia's classic Italian Ice can keep you cool all summer long.

"We started Sunset Slush 'cause my wife had a dream of starting a business that everyone would love," co-owner of Sunset Slush Patrick Watson said.

Watson and his wife wanted to start an Italian ice business because they wanted to bring something new to Central Georgia that many people might not have tried before.

"Once they've tasted it, they keep coming back for more," Watson said.

He said he and his wife had been wanting to have a storefront in Perry for a little while. As soon as they decided on a location, he said it was really easy to make the decision to have one.

"We've been supported so much by the community with our food truck. Once we heard about this place being open, it was an easy decision to make to actually do that and to open it up for everybody to come on a daily basis."

But what's the difference between Italian Ice and shaved ice?

Shaved ice is the small shavings from a block of ice with flavored syrup poured on top, while Italian ice is specifically made in a factory where the flavor is incorporated ahead of it being scooped.

Watson says that Italian ice is a great option for people with allergies because it's dairy-, gluten-, cholesterol- and fat-free.

Sunset Slush has 34 flavors available to its customers. Flavors include cherry, blue raspberry, lemon-lime, cupcake, chocolate, root beer, and Watson's personal favorite flavor, strawberry lemonade.

"It's so good. It's so refreshing. As soon as you taste it, you just want another bite. Its not heavy on your stomach so you can just keep eating, and eating, and eating, and I do a lot of that," he said.

Watson says that he was apprehensive to start a new business but that it feels great to be so supported by his community.

"The community has supported us more than I could ever have imagined."

Tentatively, Sunset Slush will open its storefront on July 15th. The food truck will still be out and about in Central Georgia even after the official opening.

If you would like Sunset Slush to come to your neighborhood or to see a weekly schedule of where they will be, you can check out their Facebook page.