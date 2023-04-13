'Once you taste it, you're hooked': Phatboyz Smokehouse cooks up fresh BBQ

Tyrone Brown, owner and pitmaster at Phatboyz, has been smoking professionally for 8 years. He says his cooking comes straight from the heart.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A smokehouse in Warner Robins is cooking up delicious Barbecue fresh from the smoker daily.

Phatboyz Smokehouse offers any kind of meat you could imagine - pork chops, brisket, ribs, smoked sausage, smoked wings, and more.

They even smoke their homemade sides too, like mac and cheese, green beans, baked beans, and smoked cabbage.

Tyrone Brown, owner and pitmaster at Phatboyz, says he's been cooking since he was a teen and has been doing it professionally for 8 years.

All his cooking comes straight from the heart and he welcomes everyone in the Central Georgia community to come try for themselves.

"Come out and see us, okay? If you love down south cooking, from the heart, from the soul, this is where you want to eat at. This is not a fly by night, this is something I've worked hard for, and I work hard to get it from smoker to table," he said.

Brown said he gets a lot of his passion for smoking from his mother, who first inspired him to cook food.

"I get it from my mama. I love cooking, I have a passion for it. I've been watching my mama all my life, and that's who got me started," he said.

Brown also frequently goes live on Facebook and updates his followers throughout the day about his availability and food supply.

So, be sure to check his page before you head out!

Phatboyz Smokehouse is located at 705 Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins.

They are open Wednesday - Friday, from 12 p.m. until they sell out. Wednesday is 'Wings Wednesday,' and it's the only day where you can get wings.