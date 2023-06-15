Philosophie Wine Bar hosting wine tasting in downtown Macon

It starts at 6:30, and will feature 6 different wines from around the world.

MACON, Ga. — You can be "on cloud wine" next week at a wine tasting in downtown Macon.

Philosophie Wine Bar is hosting a wine tasting next Tuesday June 20, with wines chosen by Allan Bass from Eagle Rock Distributing Company.

It starts at 6:30 and will feature 6 different wines from around the world.

Bass will explain the differences between old world wines from North and South America or Australia and new world wines from places like Italy or France.

Bar Manager Autumn Pippin says they always make everyone feel welcome at tastings, and give folks time to form their own thoughts before informing them about what they drink.

"We kind of give everybody a chance when we pour the wine to take a few minutes and see what they think of it, and then Allen, who's our host this time, will just kinda talk you through it and tell you what you're probably smelling, what you're tasting, and also show you the differences between the two. Like we're doing two Malbecs, one from France, and we're also doing one from Argentina," she said.

Philosophie serves up some delicious charcuterie boards to pair with your drinks, and their full menu will be available during the tasting.

You can order extra drinks and specialty cocktails, along with bottle specials of all the wines featured that night.

Additionally, you can shop through some other bottle specials leftover from other tasting events and bar crawls.

Philosophie also has a Bottle Shop, so if you don't want to dine out for wine you can just pick up a bottle and bring it back to your house.

"If you live close by you can just come in and pick up a bottle to take home. The shop is open all the hours that we are open. In the shop we have reserve bottles which are more expensive, like $100 or $200, but we also have bottles that are very affordable, as low as $19," said Pippin.

To sign up for the wine tasting, you can go to Philosophie's website, and click on the 'events' tab. Tickets are $30 a person for all 6 wines.