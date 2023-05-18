Places to grab a cool treat in the summer heat around Central Georgia

You can beat the heat this summer with some cold treats from several eateries in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Summer is almost here!

It looks like a hot one this year, but don't worry - there are plenty of places to cool off and get summer treats in Central Georgia.

13WMAZ put together a list of some stops.

1. Hello Boba Café in Macon

It's all in their name - Hello Boba is obviously famous for their boba tea drinks, which are quite refreshing.

You can snag a cold one while walking around downtown Macon to help keep you refreshed and hydrated.

They also sell slushies, sodas, and snacks if tea isn't really your thing. They sometimes sell Taro Tea ice cream, depending on the week.

Their lemonades are also very popular in the summer, and they have a variety of flavors to choose from.

You can keep up with weekly food/drink specials and events at hello Boba on their Facebook Page.

Hello Boba Café is located at 359 3rd Street in Macon.

2. Macon Water Ice

Macon water Ice has you covered if you want ice cream or sorbet this summer.

They are located in downtown Macon, and you can grab a quick scoop of ice cream as you walk around.

They also have a food truck that pops up regularly at downtown events, known for serving their famous water ice pineapples.

Macon Water Ice is located on 490 Cherry Street in Macon.

3. Essential Bowls in Warner Robins

If you want something more filling and a bit healthier as a treat, you can visit Essential Bowls in Warner Robins.

They have smoothie bowls, smoothies, chicken salad sandwiches, boba tea, and more.

The eatery has several options for customers, and even allows changes or substitutions to the bowls they choose.

Essential Bowls is located at 115 Margie Drive in Warner Robins.

4. Jeremiah's Italian Ice Warner Robins

You can 'hop' on over to Jeremiah's Italian ice this summer for some delicious treats!

They have all sorts of Italian ice flavors, like blue raspberry, cotton candy, and a big summer favorite - Pina colada.

They also have a new #FrogSquadFlavorites menu of several different flavor combinations for people to try.

Jeremiah's is located at 2945 Watson Blvd Ste 3 in Warner Robins.

5. Scoops in Forsyth, Georgia

Scoops in Forsyth serves up homemade ice cream, and it comes in a variety flavors.

You can find all of them here on their website.

They also have cake pops, sundaes, and a big wall of candy! You can grab some ice cream or fill up a bag with all sorts of sweets.