'Quality service and quality food': Pond restaurant is making a 'splash' in Warner Robins

The Pond is located on the edge of Wilkinson lake, and overlooks the water with a gorgeous dockside view.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Get ready to "dive in" to the menu and scenery of a restaurant in Warner Robins.

You can eat outside or inside their dining room, which has several unique sections. The lower section is called 'the pond' and the upper section is called 'the mill.''

History

The upper section is called 'The mill' because the location of the restaurant used to be a mill a long time ago, and an old mill stone was even found during renovations.

The eatery also has even more history. It dates back to the 1970's. Back then, it was called 'Fritzwilly's,' named by Mark Bayer after a wine label.

In the 1980's, the place was remodeled by Bayer, inspired by his love of seafood. He renamed it "Schooner's Restaurant." The Pond's website says it was one of the most well known eateries at the time, and hosted live bands and even had a huge aquarium!

In the 1990's, ownership changed once again, and it got a complete remodel. It became known as the 'Dock of the Bay,' and had beach volleyball, cookouts, and a lively nightlife.

The ownership changed at least twice in the 2000's, becoming a Mexican restaurant and also 'The Catfish House.'

It went up for sale after that, and it was bought and opened in April of 2020 by current owner Joe Wilburn.

For a full history of the building, you can go to their website.

Food

The Pond has an extensive menu, including shrimp and grits, bourbon glazed salmon, gumbo with rice, summer bistro salad, and much more.

Each dish is beautifully presented, and has good portion sizes for a very filling meal.

If you want drinks with your food, you can grab a tangy and sweet 'summer splash' raspberry and rum cocktail, along with a delicious old fashioned.

The restaurant also loves to promote local vendors, and gets their cakes from 'Layers' bakery in Macon.

You can also find local craft beer on tap, and several drink options at the bar.

For a full menu, you can visit the Pond's website.

It is clear the Pond offers more than just your average dining experience. The servers are very friendly and helpful, and owner Joe Wilburn's passion for his business shines through in every aspect of the place.

"I would say we are different than other restaurants. People know they can come here for quality service and quality food. So it's definitely different," Floor Manager Grace Niblett said.

If you want to visit the Pond you can make reservations here!

You can also call (478) 551-4182 to check availability and make reservations. They also accept walk ins.