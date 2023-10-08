'Fendt and I are goin' nuts': Singer Luke Bryan teams up with tractor company for new line of peanuts

On their website, Fendt says there will be three different flavors of nuts to choose from.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia native and country music icon Luke Bryan has teamed up with Fendt tractor and agriculture technology company to release a new line of peanuts.

In a promotional video, Bryan says he is partnering with the company to release three different flavors of homegrown peanuts.

"Fendt and I are goin' nuts - peanuts. Grown on the finest Fendt farms and available in three delicious flavors, handpicked by me," he said in the video.

The peanuts are available in the flavors Down South Dill, Homegrown Honey Roasted, and Sizzlin' Siracha Ranch.

The line has yet to be released, but you can sign up to be notified when they launch here. Fendt's website also has a countdown timer to tell you exactly how long you must wait before the peanuts drop.

Right now, there are around 14 days left before the collection is live. If you need something to do while you wait, Fendt's website also features a 'Peanut Panic' game you can play, where you are a virtual Luke Bryan who has to harvest peanuts.

The collab is part of Fendt's 'Boldly Grown' campaign, and this isn't the first time they've worked with Bryan.

The singer was the face of their popcorn campaign back in August of last year and donated $25,000 to the National FFA Organization from the sales.

This year, they are upping the ante. They will donate $50,000 to Future Farmers of America from the peanut sales.

Luke Bryan has always been a fan of Fendt products. You can even check out his Fendt tractor here. On his website; he says that when he "isn't performing sold-out concert tours, recording chart-topping anthems, or judging the longest-running music talent show on television, Luke Bryan can be found in the cab of his Fendt® 724 Vario® tractor on his Tennessee farm."