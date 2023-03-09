Say Cheese! Society Garden hosting grilled cheese fest in Macon

The festival will feature grilled cheese food trucks and several musical acts including Nick Malloy over the course of three days.

MACON, Ga. — Say Cheese!

The Society Garden is hosting Grilled Cheese Fest this weekend, with plenty of food, fun, and festivities for the whole family.

The festival will feature food trucks and musical acts over the course of three days from March 10-12.

The food trucks featured are @speakcheesy food truck, and @root_76_cuisine food truck, both known for their delicious gourmet grilled cheese.

Each day has its own lineup of food and musical acts, so be sure to plan for which day you want to attend.

Friday:

gates open at 5 p.m.

Cover is $7

food trucks on site for dinner

Ring Rose playing live at 8 p.m.

Saturday:

Gates open at 12 p.m.

Cover: $5 until 7 p.m. and $7 after 7 p.m.

Food trucks onsite at 12 p.m.

Nick Malloy playing live at 12:30 p.m.

Trombone Love playing live at 2 p.m.

Travis and Matt playing live at 8:15 p.m.

Sunday:

Gates open at 12 p.m.

No cover!

Food trucks onsite at 12 p.m. *If supplies have not run out*

Reggae Sunday with Dean Brown and the Dubshak band playing live at 4 p.m.

There will also be plenty of drinks to go with the grilled cheese, as well as a Bloody Mary bar (because what's grilled cheese without tomato soup?)