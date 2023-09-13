'It means so much to me': Sweet Eleanor's dessert shop to open soon in downtown Macon

Owner Scott Mitchell hopes it will be a place for people to make memories, just like the ones he made eating sweets and baking with his grandmother Eleanor.

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon can look forward to a new dessert shop opening soon downtown...and word is, it's gonna be pretty "sweet".



Sweet Eleanor's is coming to the downtown Macon food scene this fall. It sits where decadent used to be, at 530 Poplar Street.

Owner Scott Mitchell named the place after his grandmother, who he says took him to get treats during his childhood. He remembers baking with her and making wonderful memories and wanted this place to represent that feeling of warmth.

"I had such fond memories of growing up with nanny and how she would sometimes take us out after school to get a treat, which was always fun...and we also cooked a lot together and baked around the holidays. I loved baking with her, it was always something that was really fun. It's a great memory for me," he recalled.

He says he hopes Sweet Eleanor's will be a place where customers can come and make their own memories, like the ones he so fondly looks back on.

"So, Sweet Eleanor's we're trying to get open mid-October. The vibe of the place...I want it to be a place where you can create new memories, but also be a place where you can taste or smell or hear something that brings back a memory from maybe your childhood," he said.

Mitchell's grandmother will be turning 91 in October, and he hopes to bring her to Sweet Eleanor's and let her revel in the shop and its name.

Right now, the shop is undergoing renovations to make it come alive under Mitchell's vision. The walls are being repainted a wonderful rose color, and soon the room will be filled with blue velvet chairs and French bistro tables.

There's also something big planned for one of the walls in the dining area...but Mitchell doesn't want to give too much away yet. He says that 'big things are coming' for the wall, and he hopes to unveil the artwork when the shop opens in October.

The shop will offer classic dessert options like cakes, cheesecakes, and cookies, along with other options like gelato.

The dessert shop isn't the first business venture for Mitchell - a lot of people know him from The Bohemian Den, which is also located downtown. He says the community has shown overwhelming support for him already, and says he's already received lots of support with this second venture.

"What's been really amazing so far is the outpouring of support I've already gotten from the Macon community. I mean, people have been so supportive and so excited for me, and that means so much to me," he said.

If you want to support Mitchell and his journey opening the shop, you can be sure to keep an eye on the Sweet Eleanor's Facebook page for updates about renovations and opening dates.