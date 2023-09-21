'Wonderful, delicious ice cream': Taylor Made Ice Cream serves up smiles and scoops in Butler

Taylor Made Ice Cream is owned by Lela Brown, who runs it with her family. Everyone pitches in to make sure customers walk away with a smile.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUTLER, Georgia — One business in Butler is scooping up smiles for their customers along with some ice cream rolled to fit their needs.

Taylor Made Ice Cream is owned by Lela Brown, who runs it with her family - down to her grandkids.

They have rolled ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, ice cream nachos and even fresh funnel cakes and fried Oreos (only served Thursday - Saturday for those two!)

You can choose from lots of flavors and toppings and build things to your taste.

Everyone pitches in to make sure customers walk away with a smile, especially if they have a sweet tooth.

It's a place built for the whole family, and there are even claw games and arcade games for young kids. The shop also hosts lots of community-oriented events that welcome the whole family.

Speaking of family, owner Lela's whole family cares about providing quality service. Lela's daughter, Lena Shields, says that the community is the heart behind their business.

The heart behind it for me is just seeing the customers happy. We have a lot of customers that come in and are like 'Oh my god I'm so glad you guys are here' and I feel like Taylor County definitely needed an ice cream spot. Not even just an ice cream spot but a sweet spot, where you can come in and get something just sweet.... to hear the feedback that we get from our community and our customers is just heartwarming, " she said.

Their customer base extends far beyond just Taylor County - folks come from all over to pay a visit and grab some dessert.

"We've had plenty of people from Macon, Warner Robins, even Atlanta, and even Columbus come down to taste our wonderful, delicious ice cream," Shields said.

Their dishes have certainly earned their reputation, especially the rolled ice cream and ice cream nachos. Shields says they are some of her favorite things on the menu, and what customers ask about often.

"One of my favorite things on the menu is our rolled ice cream, its like our signature item on the menu....the ice cream nachos seem to be one of the community's favorites too," she said.

If you want to try some ice cream or nachos for yourself, you can pay a visit to Taylor Made at 8 East Main Street in Butler. They are open on Tuesday - Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They have some cool events coming up too, including some new fall items popping up on the menu.

To kick off the month of October, they will also be having ribs at the shop on Oct. 1!

You can grab a rib plate and then maybe some ice cream for dessert. Lena described them as "the best ribs in middle Georgia," and said you can make your way down to the store and get some good food.