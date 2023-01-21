Bringing happiness to Macon: Tenmii Japanese Eatery opens on Bass Road

While the restaurant has only been open for a week or so, it has already seen lots of traffic.

MACON, Ga. — A new Japanese eatery has popped up in Macon, and they have all the delicious dishes you could dream of.

Tenmii is ready to serve the Macon community some food, and have just opened at 1625 Bass Road in Suite 330.

While they haven't had an official grand opening, they had a soft opening for the community on Thursday of last week, January 12.

Owner Kusmayadi Djunaidi says that they hope to have a grand opening in the next month or so, where they can roll out an even bigger menu and begin serving larger crowds.

Their menu features several items already, including pork Chasyu, Japanese Kare, miso soup, and several rice bowls.

Their chicken and pork rice bowls are especially delicious. They come with a few savory sides and lots of flavor.

The inside of the restaurant is also very aesthetically pleasing, and provides a good backdrop to enjoy your food.

If you want some sweets or snacks to munch on with your meal, there is also a counter full of Japanese snacks and candies. So if you want to taste something new, give one a try!

While the restaurant has only been open for a week or so, it has already seen lots of traffic.

" Actually [the community] have been supporting us really well, even people from Warner Robins have been coming up to see us. Yesterday my neighbor just came by so, you know, we've been getting a lot of support from the community. We love this Macon area, and hopefully we can grow and become one of Macon's most loved places," Djunaidi said.

He also says that not only do they serve up delicious food, but they hope to spread happiness around central Georgia.

The name of the restaurant, Tenmii, actually comes from Japanese words that mean "to bring happiness to others," according to Djunaidi.