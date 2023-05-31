Wing Wars: The best places to get wings in Macon

From flats to drums, these restaurants serve up some of the best wings around.

MACON, Ga. — If there's one thing you can get in Macon, it's a great tray of chicken wings. From flats to drums, these restaurants serve up some of the best wings around.

* (Venues are listed in no particular order)

1. Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen

Piedmont is a fan favorite for Maconites when it comes to wings, and many people enjoy their 'Wing Wednesday' specials.

They have standard flavors like honey lemon pepper, and also specialty wings like their Greek-style wings, tossed in a house-made tzatziki sauce with goat cheese crumbles.

You can also get specialty beers to pair with your wings, as well as waffle fries and the dipping sauce of your choice.

Piedmont is located at 450B Third Street in downtown Macon and is open from Sunday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

2. Macon Wings

It's all in the name - Macon Wings is known for their wings (of course), and is a popular spot to visit.

They offer all sorts of flavors and sauce combinations, and you can even request all flats or all drums if you like.

They have just wings, combo meals, or if you want some grub for the party or event you are hosting, they offer trays with up to 100 wings with varying flavors.

They also offer other options to pair with your wing combos, like Philly cheese steaks and chicken fried rice.

Macon Wings is located at 4010 Northside Drive, Suite N, in Macon, and is open Monday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3. Francar's Buffalo Wings

Anyone who's lived neat Macon or Mercer for a while knows about Francar's. They have been serving the Macon community for years now, and have some classic flavors like the Mercer Gold on their menu.

Francar's is located at 1365 Linden Avenue in Macon, and is open Tuesday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

4. American Faves & Mo

American Faves is a bit of a hole in the wall kind of place, but has some of the best chicken wings around.

They have lots of flavor combos, and will accommodate requests of all flats or all wings.

You can also pair your wings with some of their mixed lemonades or the peach juice that tastes so good.

American Faves is located at 2983 Vineville Ave in Macon, and you can find their full list of hours here.

5. The Library Taphouse & Kitchen

They also have a Wednesday special where you can get 10% off wings from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine in only.

The Library is located at 1530 Mercer University Drive Suite 300 in Macon. You can find their hours on their website.

6. Biddy's

Biddy's has all kinds of chicken - wings, sandwiches, tenders, and more. They have lots of flavors, and a popular choice is their sweet and spicy sauce.

Biddy's has you covered if you want to cater wings as well, and offers large party platters and dessert trays for your big events.

Biddy's is located at 946 1st Street in Macon, and is open Monday - Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7. Satterfield's BBQ

Satterfield's is largely known for having some of the best BBQ, but they also dabble in chicken wings!

You can get slow cooked wings as well as other meats and sides, and they occasionally do Wing Wednesdays.

You can keep an eye on their Facebook for updates on what is available each day.

Satterfield's is located at 120 New Street in Macon, and is open Tuesday- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.