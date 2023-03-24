'Owl' have what she's having: The Burrow Nutrition offers something for everyone

The Burrow offers serval options like loaded teas, protein shakes, iced coffee, and specialty drinks.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A drink shop in downtown Macon is making waves this Cherry Blossom Festival with their pink drink specials and wide assortment of options.

The Burrow Nutrition on Second Street offers several shakes, loaded teas, iced coffees, and themed drinks.

Their extensive menu has several options for whatever flavors or add ons you prefer in your drink.

They also have Cherry Blossom specials, including the "Pink Poodle" loaded tea and the "Cherry Blossom" protein shake.

Owner Crystal Hooks says they love serving the Macon community, and are excited about all the people stopping in.

"We love it, we love being here, and Cherry Blossom has been very exciting. There's lots of new people coming in all the time; you have people from other parts of the world who have come in, and that's been really exciting to get to communicate with everyone and find out everyone's story and why they're here. And as the weather is getting nicer, of course, that's been increasing everyday. So, we're really excited and we are so happy to be here," she said.

Hooks says The Burrow is unique because not only do they offer nutritious items, but they also have a selection of sugar free drinks.

No matter if you are diabetic or just very health conscious, there is a drink for you.

This opens up the door for a wider market of customers, and makes sure that no one leaves the door empty handed.

Hooks says customers are really loving the drinks, and many people have asked for the shop stay open later.

"That's really the only complaint, well not really complaint, but concern we've had so far," Hooks said. "We had people asking, "Why aren't you open longer?"

The Burrow introduced some new hours for Cherry blossom, and Hooks says they are expanding them into their regular hours moving forward.

You can find The Burrow Nutrition on Second Street in downtown Macon. They are now open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday, open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and closed on Sundays.